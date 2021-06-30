Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Monday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

