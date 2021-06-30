Softcat (LON:SCT) PT Raised to GBX 1,950

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

SCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,652.83 ($21.59).

Get Softcat alerts:

SCT opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Monday. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,820.37.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.