Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CRH plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CRH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

