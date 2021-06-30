Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of WBS opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.57. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $22,782,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

