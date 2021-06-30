Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.
Shares of WBS opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.57. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $22,782,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
