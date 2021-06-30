Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paya by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paya by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

