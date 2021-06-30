FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 million and a P/E ratio of 325.00. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Akumin by 137.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Akumin by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

