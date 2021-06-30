Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to “Hold”

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF opened at $90.60 on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.