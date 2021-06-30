Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to “Hold”

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $90.60 on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
