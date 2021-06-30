Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Sunday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

