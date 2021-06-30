Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $47,058,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

