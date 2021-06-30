Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

