Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.79 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

