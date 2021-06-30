Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

NYSE WK opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

