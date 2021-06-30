Zacks Investment Research Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Hold

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,409.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

