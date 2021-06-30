Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €101.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIR. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of AIR opened at €106.48 ($125.27) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €104.06. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

