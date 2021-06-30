International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $168.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances traded as high as $150.03 and last traded at $148.83, with a volume of 12117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.79.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

