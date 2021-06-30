StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$5.50 at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

SVI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.63. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.10.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

