Barrington Research Weighs in on Cambium Networks Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cambium Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMBM has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $49.98 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

