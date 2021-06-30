CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $108.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.75, but opened at $95.56. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. CareDx shares last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 10,716 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CareDx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.54 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

