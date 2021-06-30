Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 13868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPRO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Open Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

