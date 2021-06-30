Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 7th (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Locust Walk Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Locust Walk Acquisition had issued 15,300,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LWACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Locust Walk Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.