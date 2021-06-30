Dynamics Special Purpose Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 5th (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Dynamics Special Purpose’s (NASDAQ:DYNS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 5th. Dynamics Special Purpose had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Dynamics Special Purpose’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DYNS stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Dynamics Special Purpose Company Profile

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

