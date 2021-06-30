Poema Global Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 5th (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Poema Global’s (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 5th. Poema Global had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Poema Global stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Poema Global has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

