Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $352.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.41.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

