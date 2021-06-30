Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,279,300 shares, an increase of 10,385.1% from the May 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,568,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 161.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

