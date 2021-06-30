Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.25 ($75.59).

Shares of NEM opened at €65.20 ($76.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €70.55 ($83.00).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

