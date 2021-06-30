Short Interest in Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Rises By 16,200.0%

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 16,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.5 days.

Elron Electronic Industries stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Elron Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89.

Get Elron Electronic Industries alerts:

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Coramaze, a transfemoral mitral valve repair system with atraumatic anchoring; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a dev-to-production security tool for workloads running on kubernetes platforms; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elron Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.