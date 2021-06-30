Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

GYC stock opened at €22.82 ($26.85) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.78.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

