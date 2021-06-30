Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Up 49,600.0% in June

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 49,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS GRPBF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Grupo Lala has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74.

Get Grupo Lala alerts:

About Grupo Lala

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.