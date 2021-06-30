Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Up 49,600.0% in June

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 49,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS GRPBF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Grupo Lala has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74.
About Grupo Lala
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.