Capital One Financial Weighs in on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of OAS opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $104.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.