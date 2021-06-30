Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.90.

TSE:CTS opened at C$9.73 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.67.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

