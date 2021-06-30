Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Richard Pindar Purchases 425,000 Shares

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Richard Pindar purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Wednesday. Literacy Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

