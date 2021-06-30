Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Richard Pindar Purchases 425,000 Shares

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Richard Pindar purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($888,424.35).
Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Wednesday. Literacy Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 192 ($2.51).
About Literacy Capital
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.