Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lifted by Analyst

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

BPRN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BPRN opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $193.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

