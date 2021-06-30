John (Jack) Perry CBE Buys 4,438 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).
LON:EAT opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.78) on Wednesday. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95.20 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £491.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.55.
European Assets Trust Company Profile
