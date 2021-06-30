John (Jack) Perry CBE Buys 4,438 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).

LON:EAT opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.78) on Wednesday. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95.20 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £491.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.55.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

