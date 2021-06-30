Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Matt Hotson Purchases 50 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($199.90).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Matt Hotson purchased 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($195.26).

On Wednesday, April 28th, Matt Hotson purchased 49 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($194.62).

ARW opened at GBX 305.06 ($3.99) on Wednesday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 70.70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The company has a market capitalization of £541.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 908.44.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.