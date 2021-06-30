Insider Selling: Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Sells 49,416 Shares of Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Jonathan Charles Clelland sold 49,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total transaction of £326,145.60 ($426,111.31).

Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.04 million and a P/E ratio of 223.33. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 304.03 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 715 ($9.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 686.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,047 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

