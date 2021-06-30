Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

