Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$70.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.39.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$58.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.52. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.49.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

