Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.56.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$82.46 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$68.39 and a one year high of C$85.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

