Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRT.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

TSE MRT.UN opened at C$6.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The firm has a market cap of C$424.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.15.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

