SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.50.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$29.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.49 and a 52 week high of C$30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

