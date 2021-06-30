Lindsay (LNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNN stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

