$301.52 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post sales of $301.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.16 million and the highest is $307.20 million. UDR posted sales of $305.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.