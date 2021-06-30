$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

KNX stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,850 shares of company stock worth $5,092,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

