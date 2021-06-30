LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.06. LSB Industries shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 60,967 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

