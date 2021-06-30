OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 343,917 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,509,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 3,068,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

