China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Trading Up 0.7%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

