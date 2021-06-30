RAI Finance (RAI) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,945,318 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.