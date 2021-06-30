DeltaChain Achieves Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00210064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001969 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00699097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

