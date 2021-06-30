Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 18% against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $3,439.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.01421164 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013266 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

