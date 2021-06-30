NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66.

About NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

